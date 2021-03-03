What you need to know for Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay! Thank you for waking up on the Brightside with us.

Getting more shots in arms 💉

The federally-run COVID-19 vaccination site at the Tampa Greyhound Track opens today to eligible people with appointments.

FEMA officials say they will allow people without appointments to get in line, too.

However, it is strongly encouraged you register ahead of time. Floridians who are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can pre-register on myvaccine.fl.gov or call the phone number designated for your county.

Currently, the only people eligible to receive the vaccine in Florida are health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and people age 65 and older, according to the Department of Health. On Feb. 26, Gov. Ron DeSantis added people under 65 deemed "extremely vulnerable" to COVID-19 by a physician to the list of those eligible to get the shot.

Effective March 3, teachers, firefighters and law enforcement officers who are age 50 and older will also be eligible.

You can find site locations and learn how to register here.

Your COVID-19 questions answered

Every week we will be taking your questions about the coronavirus pandemic to our expert Dr. Michael Teng, a virologist at USF Health.

This week we asked him about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine's efficiency, the importance of getting both vaccine doses on time and if sunburns are a side effect of the shot.

Happy birthday, Florida! 🎉

On March 3, 1845, Florida became our country’s 27th state.

It only took five years for the population to grow to 87,445 people, according to the Florida Department of State. Now, the United States Census Bureau says Florida’s population is more than 21 million and continuing to grow.