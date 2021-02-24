What you need to know for Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay! Happy Wednesday.

Back in business 💉

Vaccine appointments at Publix are back after severe winter weather kept shipments from being delivered across the U.S.

The grocery chain announced Tuesday the online reservation system will reopen at 7 a.m. on Feb. 24 for appointments at 273 stores across the state. Among those locations will be storefronts in Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.

Publix vaccines are available by appointment only and while supplies last.

Anyone looking to snag a vaccination appointment will need to visit the store's online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Your COVID-19 questions answered 😷

This week, we talked to USF Health Virologist Dr. Michael Teng, Ph.D., about when it's safe to gather again after getting your vaccine and when the pandemic becomes endemic.

Ship it here? 🚢

Florida lawmakers from across the aisle are asking for the USS Bonhomme Richard to be moved and used as an artificial reef rather than the Navy advancing plans to dismantle and scrap it.

The 844-foot-long assault ship caught fire and burned for days while stationed last summer at Naval Base San Diego.