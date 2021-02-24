x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Brightside

What you need to know for Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay! Happy Wednesday.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay! We are already halfway through the work week! 

Let's get started with the stories you need to know about. 

Back in business 💉

Vaccine appointments at Publix are back after severe winter weather kept shipments from being delivered across the U.S.

The grocery chain announced Tuesday the online reservation system will reopen at 7 a.m. on Feb. 24 for appointments at 273 stores across the state. Among those locations will be storefronts in Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.

Publix vaccines are available by appointment only and while supplies last. 

Anyone looking to snag a vaccination appointment will need to visit the store's online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine.

RELATED: Publix to resume vaccine appointments after severe winter weather delayed shot shipments

Credit: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
This is a Publix market in Bradenton, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

Your COVID-19 questions answered 😷

On 10 Tampa Bay, we’re committed to keeping you up to date with all the latest COVID-19 news.

That’s why every week we are taking your questions to a local medical expert to talk about what’s going on.

This week, we talked to USF Health Virologist Dr. Michael Teng, Ph.D., about when it's safe to gather again after getting your vaccine and when the pandemic becomes endemic.

You can send your questions to 727-577-8522 and we might answer them on 10 Tampa Bay Brightside. 

RELATED: USF Health virologist Dr. Michael Teng answers your COVID-19 questions

Ship it here? 🚢

Florida lawmakers from across the aisle are asking for the USS Bonhomme Richard to be moved and used as an artificial reef rather than the Navy advancing plans to dismantle and scrap it.

The 844-foot-long assault ship caught fire and burned for days while stationed last summer at Naval Base San Diego.

Such a ship wouldn't be the first off Florida's coast, lawmakers wrote to the Navy, noting three ships are currently located near Daytona Beach, Key Largo and Pensacola.  

RELATED: Instead of scrapping the USS Bonhomme Richard, Florida lawmakers want it for a reef

Credit: Lt. John J. Mike/U.S. Navy via AP
In a photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Port of San Diego Harbor Police boats fight a fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, Sunday, July 12, 2020.