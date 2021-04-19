What you need to know for Monday, April 19, 2021

Thank you for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

TAMPA, Fla. — Hello and good morning! It's the start of another beautiful work week.

Buckle up, the Selmon Extension is about to open! 🚗

After nearly 2.5 years of construction, the Selman Extension over Gandy Boulevard is just about ready to open.

By cutting out the time on Gandy Boulevard, travelers can expect to take their drive time from around 15 minutes, down to 2 minutes.

The trip will cost you though. It will be 95 cents for Sunpass holders and $1.31 for those with Toll-By-Plate billing.

It's set to officially open to drivers this afternoon.

Is our booming housing market headed for a bust? 🏡

The reality is, says one realtor, we're in a housing vacuum and not a bubble — high demand for homes and low supply.

Joe Manausa is a Florida-based realtor and author, with 30 years of experience in the business. He says rarely do we see the average housing price in the U.S. decline. In fact, he says, it has only happened seven out of the past 80 years and five of those years were after the most recent housing bubble collapse.

The housing supply today is also significantly lower than it was in 2005 and 2006, according to Manausa.

Manausa says when the market collapsed 15 years ago there was, on average, a 20-month supply of homes for sale. Today most markets are averaging a mere two-month supply of available homes for sale, he said.

Everything you need to know about the ACM Awards 🎤

Carrie Underwood brought the Academy of Country Music Awards to church. Maren Morris won two honors, including song of the year. Miranda Lambert performed three times and held onto her record as the most decorated winner in ACM history. And Mickey Guyton, the first Black woman to host the awards show, gave a powerful, top-notch vocal performance.

Though female country stars didn’t compete for the night’s top prize – Luke Bryan was named entertainer of the year – they owned Sunday’s ACM Awards.