What you need to know for Tuesday, September 1, 2020

$300 unemployment benefits: How long will it last?

It's sort of a good news and bad news situation.

The good news: Florida has been approved $300 federal unemployment payments. The bad news: those payments are not expected to last very long. Unemployed Floridians might only be able to see that extra income for three weeks to a month.

A major natural disaster could also potentially derail payments from the fund, says Rafael Lemaitre, a former FEMA official between 2014-17.

While unemployment payments would be cut off once the fund reaches $25 billion, consider FEMA spent roughly $20 billion in response to Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Between hurricanes Rita, Wilma and Katrina in 2005, FEMA's disaster fund paid out an estimated $50 billion in relief.

Don't ditch your PPE outside 😷

Picture this: you're walking down one of the many beautiful beaches here or spending time at one of the many outdoor spaces the Tampa Bay area has to offer. But then you notice on your peaceful outdoor adventure the ground is littered with used masks and gloves.

Not only is littering your personal protective equipment gross, but it's also a threat to Tampa Bay's waterways.

At a time when so many people are using the outdoors as an escape, people are also harming the environment they go out to enjoy when they improperly dispose of used masks or gloves.

Don't worry, we have a few tips to help keep the outdoors a little cleaner.

Consider investing in a reusable mask and refillable hand sanitizer containers over single-use products. Don't drop gloves or masks in an overflowing trash can or onto the ground. Bring a small container or bag to put your used PPE in so you can safely transport it home to dispose of.

Chadwick Boseman's death inspires local woman to share battle with colon cancer

The day was Sept. 20, 1997: It was a day that changed Ann Sherman-White forever.

"I was 24 weeks pregnant with our daughter. My appendix ruptured... I had emergency surgery to have my appendix removed, and then 24 hours later, our daughter was born.”

During the procedure to remove her appendix, doctors found colon cancer. She was just 32.

However, doctors say colon cancer is becoming more common in younger people, and the rates are even higher for African Americans. According to the American Cancer Society, African Americans are more likely to be diagnosed with and die from colorectal cancer than any other racial group.

It's part of what makes the untimely death of movie star Chadwick Boseman so hard to fathom.

"So unfortunate, but I'm happy and proud that he was able to accomplish what he did with those four years because he did not allow himself to just die. He lived,” Sherman-White said. "Be kind because you don't know what's going on. You don't know what's behind the smile.

