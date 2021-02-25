What you need to know for Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay!

Stimulus update: What's the deal? 💸

It's a question many of you have been asking: When could I see another stimulus check?

Democrats and President Joe Biden want to have the COVID-19 relief plan approved by March 14 - that's when extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid expires.

However, there could still be changes before the bill is passed by the Senate. If the Senate makes any changes to the bill, it would then have to go back to the House for approval again.

But, if everything goes as planned and the IRS is able to keep with previous timelines, Americans could start receiving stimulus checks from late March to early April. For example, if the stimulus package is signed into law by March 14, based on previous relief plans, the first direct deposits may go out the week of March 22.

Will Tiger ever play golf again?

The chief of orthopedic trauma at Stanford Medical Center, Dr. Michael Gardner, said the chances of Tiger Woods playing professionally after the rollover crash he was in are low.

“I would say, unfortunately, it's very, very unlikely that he returns to be a professional golfer after these injuries. His age, his multiple back issues, this is going to be a very long road ahead if he chooses to attempt to return to his previous level of golfing," Dr. Michael Gardner said.

Woods made it clear what he faces with an update posted early Wednesday to social media by his team that outlined the “long surgical procedure” at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer, said Woods shattered tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple locations.

A change in warnings ⛈️

Living in Florida, we know not all thunderstorms are created equal.

A severe thunderstorm with winds of 58 mph has fewer impacts than a more violent storm with winds over 70 mph.

Starting sometime in April, the National Weather Service will ill start describing severe thunderstorm warnings based on their threat level. This will help the public understand the impact potential of a storm that could bring moderate, considerate or destructive damage from wind and hail.