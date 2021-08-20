What you need to know Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning, Tampa Bay! It's Friday — we made it to the end of another week. As you look forward to the weekend, here are a few things you need to know as you start your day on the Brightside.

COVID-19 antibody treatment site opens

A site dedicated to helping people fight COVID-19 at a faster rate is opening in Tampa — and it's among some of the first state-run locations offering this special treatment.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday the monoclonal antibody treatment site at Kings Forest Park, located near the Florida State Fairgrounds, has the capacity to serve more than 300 patients per day.

Monoclonal antibody treatments, such as Regeneron, are used to help those who test positive for COVID-19 feel better faster.

The site is located at 8008 E. Chelsea St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

Other sites are set to be open soon across the Tampa Bay area. For more information and locations, click here.

SNAP benefits increase and could help 1.5 million people in Tampa Bay area

Starting in October, average benefits for food stamps — officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP — will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels.

The increased assistance will be available indefinitely to all 42 million SNAP beneficiaries.

In practical terms, the average monthly per-person benefits for qualified recipients will rise from $121 to $157.

It's the largest increase the program has seen in more than 40 years, which Thomas Mantz, president and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay, says couldn't have come at a better time.

Around 1.5 million people across Tampa Bay are eligible for SNAP benefits, according to Mantz. The greatest barrier eligible people face is not knowing they qualify for benefits.

To find out if you are eligible for benefits, click here.

School mask mandate ban challenge continues in court

A legal challenge to Gov. Ron DeSantis' school mask mandate ban is allowed to continue in court.

A Florida judge ruled Thursday to deny the state's motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by several Tampa Bay area attorneys and parents to challenge DeSantis' ban on mask mandates in schools.