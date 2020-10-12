What you need to know for Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Let's get started with the stories you need to know about this Thursday.

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay! It's almost Friday.

Let's get started with all the stories you need to know about today.

How to watch the FDA's Pfizer vaccine meeting 💻

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine faces one final hurdle as it races to become the first shot greenlighted in the U.S.: a panel of experts who will scrutinize the company’s data for any red flags.

Thursday’s meeting of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory panel is likely the last step before a U.S. decision to begin shipping millions of doses of the shot, which has shown strong protection against the coronavirus.

The committee meeting is set to start broadcasting at 9 a.m. ET Thursday. Here is how to watch it.

Then what? 💉

Health experts in the Tampa Bay area say people could be getting their first COVID-19 vaccine shot as soon as Monday.

USF Health virologist Dr. Michael Teng believes it will be approved by the FDA. And, as soon as the vaccine is approved, doses will be on the move.

In Florida, the first to receive the vaccine will be people and staff in long-term care facilities, frontline healthcare workers, and people who live here and are over the age of 65 and are considered high risk.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two rounds of shots, and it is essential that the second dose is administered three weeks after the first.

Celebrating Hanukkah during the pandemic 🕎

Many things have been celebrated online this year: birthdays, weddings, big holidays like Thanksgiving, and now Hanukkah, which will be no different.

Rabbi Joel Simon of Congregation Schaarai Zedek spoke with 10 Tampa Bay about how many events and celebrations will be virtual this year.