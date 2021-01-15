What you need to know Friday, Jan. 15, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay!

What's in Biden's $1.9 trillion proposal?

President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion proposal plan Thursday.

From $1,400 stimulus checks to vaccines to minimum wage, Biden says the plan aims to help individuals and jump-start the economy.

The plan includes another stimulus check and an increase to weekly federal unemployment from $300 to $400, as well as loans and grants for small businesses.

For families struggling in Florida, the promise of more help is huge.

How long does COVID-19 immunity last?

One of the biggest questions about vaccines and antibodies is: "how long does immunity last?"

Only time can tell, but a new study from Public Health England suggests it could be at least five months for those who've been infected.

However, the study warns those with previous infections can still pass the virus to others.

Researchers say the virus can still get into the body, replicate and infect others through droplets from the nose or mouth. It's precisely why doctors and public health experts say masks and social distancing aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

What's it like living in an RV full time?

As people look for new ways to travel and get outdoors during the pandemic, the popularity of the RV is soaring.

We checked in with a local family who became full RVers last year. They launched their adventure in late August last year and have already traveled across the country and back.



Jen and Kyle Bethune have 3 kids and 4 dogs and they all live together in 350 square feet. Jen says the kids are doing great and the whole family is loving exploring new and different places.