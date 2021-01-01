What you need to know for Friday, Jan. 1, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay! It's the end of the workweek and the start of a new year.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay and Happy Friday! And, hello 2021 -- we did it! We made it to the end of the workweek and the start of the new year!

Let's get your morning started with all the stories you need to know about this morning.

Beating COVID-19 in 2021

A New Year means a new fight against COVID-19. Doctors say we can beat it in 2021 if we work together.

The first Florida cases were detected back in March. One out of Hillsborough County, the other in Manatee.

Months later the state faced its first wave of the virus. Case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths peaked in July.

Now despite masks, social distancing, and other COVID-19 measures to prevent the spread, cases have still managed to rise again. The uptick has pushed Florida into a second wave.

On the last day of the year, Florida broke its single-day record for new coronavirus cases with 17,192.

When asked what their resolution for Tampa Bay would be, the doctors said they want the community to have hope around this time next year COVID-19 will be under control. It's just going to take some work in the next few months.

New COVID-19 variant found in Florida

The Florida Department of Health is reporting the first identified case of a new COVID-19 variant initially found in the UK.

Health officials say the strain was found in a 20-year-old man from Martin County with no prior history of travel.

The department is working with the CDC on an investigation.

"At this time, experts anticipate little to no impact on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine," the Department of Health wrote in a tweet.

Though, while important to monitor the latest variant, health experts do not want you to panic.

Florida is now the third state in the U.S. to have reported an instance of the U.K.'s COVID-19 variant in residents.

2020's story in photos 📷

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then 12 is a book.

The most liked images of each month of 2020 on the 10 Tampa Bay Instagram page underscore the chapters of a rollercoaster year.