What you need to know for Wednesday, May 12, 2021

What's going on with gas in Florida? ⛽

If the toilet paper shortage of 2020 taught us anything, it was not to panic buy, right? Well, maybe not.

Some Floridians have been rushing to get gas after news that a cyberattack targeted the Colonial Pipeline.

On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency over the cyberattack. The governor's order says the disruption of the Colonial Pipeline's operations poses an "immediate threat" to the delivery of fuel to the Sunshine State.

Under the governor's emergency order, the state would be waiving weight and size restrictions on fuel trucks to allow for more gas to reach the region. The order also makes price gouging unlawful.

Not everyone believes Florida will see a major gas shortage. According to AAA, Florida is not largely dependent on the Colonial Pipeline for gas and rather has a majority of its fuel delivered from Gulf Coast refineries.

In the meantime, you can check gas prices and fuel availability near you by using GasBuddy's app and online tools. The crowd-sourced service has features showing stations that have fuel and the price of gas before you reach the pump.

A little peace of mind

The pandemic has more of us showing signs of stress.

Forty-two percent of those who responded to a CDC survey in December 2020 reported anxiety or depression symptoms. That's an increase of more than 200% from the 2019 average.

One method of finding peace in a world of unknowns is mindfulness. Some people have turned to the psychological technique to deal with stress, anxiety, and depression.

A recent study published in PLOS Medicine found mindfulness programs (compared with doing nothing) have helped reduce anxiety, depression and stress. They can also increase feelings of well-being.

What kids could expect from the vaccine

We talked to Dr. Michael Teng, a virologist at USF Health about what kids could experience when it comes to getting the shot. 💉

Dr. Teng says it's important to vaccinate the younger population because as the age groups go down, and the kids start getting infected, they are the ones that are going to be transmitting it.