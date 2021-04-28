What you need to know for Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

Possible insurance changes 🚗

Florida lawmakers are on the road to potentially passing legislation that would cement one of the largest overhauls of the state's auto insurance laws since 1972.

SB54, co-introduced by Republican Sen. Danny Burgess and Democratic Sen. Darryl Rouson who both represent the Tampa Bay area, looks to expand the insurance coverage you're required to carry in Florida.

Currently, Florida is considered a "no-fault" state and only mandates that drivers must show proof of personal injury protection and property damage liability.

But if the bill gets the green light, come January 2022, the no-fault law would be repealed and anyone behind the wheel of a car will need to start showing proof of "garage liability insurance."

Resume rules

Have you ever put in a resume for what seemed like the perfect job, but never got a response? Sometimes you wonder if a person even put eyes on your resume at all! 👀

Most large companies have what's called an applicant tracking system. That means your resume has to be so good a robot would want to read it before passing it along to human resources.

Don't get discouraged! We talked to a career strategist who shared tips on getting through the gate and to a real person.

Presidential speech

President Joe Biden is getting ready for his first congressional address tonight-- and it's invite-only.

Biden's address comes as he completes his first 100 days in office. He didn't give a traditional address to Congress earlier this year because the White House said he was focusing on his COVID-19 recovery and response efforts.