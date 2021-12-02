What you need to know for Friday, Feb. 12, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay! We finally made it to Friday!

Let's make sure your last day of the workweek starts off right with some of the stories you need to know about.

Ready, set, FILE!

After pushing it back a few weeks, the IRS will begin accepting tax returns today.

The IRS anticipates that 90% of those who file electronically will get their refund in 21 days if they signed up for direct deposit.

There are a few wrinkles to be aware of for those who received unemployment benefits, worked from home, took on gig work, were a victim of fraud — or faced other issues common to 2020.

Not so fast ✈️

Florida is back in the national spotlight as the White House is reportedly considering a domestic travel ban that could impact the Sunshine State.

The thought is, the ban would help stop the rise of new variants of COVID-19.

While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called it "absurd" and "unconstitutional," scientists say they aren't sure a ban like this would even work to stop the spread of the variant.

Because it might be too late.

"Travel bans can work if it's a preventative thing, but once it's out there already, you know, this is not going to work," Dr. Thomas Unnasch with USF Public Health said.

Be mine? 💘

Whether you are single and looking for a simple evening, ready to have a Galentine’s celebration, going out with the bros, or having a spectacular date with your sweetheart – there’s plenty to do around Tampa Bay for Valentine’s Day.