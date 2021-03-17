What you need to know for Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Rise and shine Tampa Bay!

Don't get scammed

The first wave of COVID-19 stimulus payments were deposited into bank accounts over the weekend. Over the next couple of weeks, the remainder of the payments will be sent out.

Some families are desperate for that money and scammers know it. The Federal Trade Commission says over the past year, more than $360 million has been lost in stimulus payment scams 💰

We talked to Bryan Oglesby from the Better Business Bureau of West Florida who gave us these tips to avoid falling for a scam.

A little allergy relief, please 🤧

Many of us in the Tampa Bay area with seasonal allergies are feeling the effects right now.

One question we've heard: Can wearing a mask help block the pollen?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says YES!

The CDC says one of the best ways to protect against seasonal allergies is to reduce exposure to pollen and masks can help with that by blocking larger particles from being inhaled. However, it also states that smaller particles could still get through.

So, for allergy sufferers, masks should not be the only protection used.

And photobomb of the year goes to...

Sometimes you're in the right place at the right time. That was definitely the case for Rusty Escandell, who was at Satellite Beach on the east coast of Florida, with his son, taking a photo of surfers.📷

There, in the photos, was a massive manta ray.