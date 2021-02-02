x
What you need to know for Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla — Rise and shine Tampa Bay, it's Tuesday!  

Let's get started with the stories you need to know about.

Let's hear from a doctor 🩺

It’s not just the Super Bowl.  

It’s the Super Bowl in Tampa and our Buccaneers are playing in it. 

All the more reason, probably, to want to get together with people on Sunday to watch history in the making.

But since COVID-19 still poses a serious risk, we asked Dr. Jay Wolfson, a public health specialist at the University of South Florida, for his best advice to keep the partyif you mustsafe.

This is what he had to say.

GOAT talk 🏈

No one knows the Super Bowl quite like Tom Brady. 

He has more Super Bowl appearances than anyone else. And more wins, too, with six Super Bowl rings under his belt.

The 43-year-old quarterback isn't done, either. He's going for ring number seven at Super Bowl LV, right here in Tampa Bay. But before he makes his 10th appearance at the big game, let's look back at his Super Bowl history.

Hometown heroes ❤️

Health care workers have been on the front lines working extra hours, sacrificing so much to save lives and fight COVID-19.

Among the 22,000 fans allowed at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl Sunday will be 7,500 health care workers who were given free tickets as a small way of saying thank you. 

Two local health care heroes, Patricia Falcon and Katrina Anderson, talked to us about what it means to them to be among those picked to go to the big game

