What you need to know for Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020

'Blessed that no one was hurt'

Broken trees, debris scattered, windows blown out and a roof torn off-- that's the scene of one Polk County neighborhood after severe weather rolled through the area Wednesday.

Sheriff Grady Judd reports that while two homes appear to be inhabitable, a majority of the damage was to trees and the exterior of homes.

Polk County was not the only area in the Tampa Bay region impacted by the severe weather.

Dozens of buildings and homes have extensive damage after reports of a destructive tornado moved through parts of Pinellas County Wednesday afternoon.

National Weather Service meteorologists issued a tornado warning for Pinellas County just before 4 p.m. Not long later, it became a radar-confirmed tornado as debris appeared on radar.

It was a "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado," forecasters wrote in their warning.

COUNTING THEIR BLESSINGS🙏: Clean up in Polk CO continues after a tornado touched down. Neighbors were home and watched the strong storm pass through. No injuries reported, but @PolkCoSheriff is asking anyone impacted to contact @RedCrossCFL. @10TampaBay https://t.co/51ChhFld6M pic.twitter.com/b1gPMNX8Em — Angelina Salcedo (@AngelinaWTSP) December 17, 2020

Here's where to get help

Feeding Tampa Bay is looking to help those in Pinellas County impacted by a radar-confirmed tornado that hit Wednesday evening.

To help those in need, the organization is opening two sites for families to collect food. No ID screening is required, but social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed.

Tropicana Field: 16th Street, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Northwest Presbyterian Church: 6330 54th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Both sites are open 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Honoring frontline heroes

Healthcare workers could receive recognition on football's biggest stage-- the Super Bowl.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the league is looking to discuss honoring healthcare workers for their "extraordinary service during the pandemic" in a letter to President and CEO, Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee, Rob Higgins.

The NFL will work out its plan to invite those fighting the virus on the front lines with public health officials to ensure it is approved and conducted in a safe and responsible way.

Words can’t express our gratitude to @nflcommish & our friends at the NFL for working on this truly incredible initiative to honor & thank the heroic work of vaccinated healthcare workers. The most important Super Bowl in our hometown’s history just got even more important! pic.twitter.com/NdpvdEtYsN — Rob Higgins (@RHiggins_TBSC) December 17, 2020