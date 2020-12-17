What you need to know for Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay! It's Thursday!
'Blessed that no one was hurt'
Broken trees, debris scattered, windows blown out and a roof torn off-- that's the scene of one Polk County neighborhood after severe weather rolled through the area Wednesday.
Sheriff Grady Judd reports that while two homes appear to be inhabitable, a majority of the damage was to trees and the exterior of homes.
Polk County was not the only area in the Tampa Bay region impacted by the severe weather.
Dozens of buildings and homes have extensive damage after reports of a destructive tornado moved through parts of Pinellas County Wednesday afternoon.
National Weather Service meteorologists issued a tornado warning for Pinellas County just before 4 p.m. Not long later, it became a radar-confirmed tornado as debris appeared on radar.
It was a "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado," forecasters wrote in their warning.
Here's where to get help
Feeding Tampa Bay is looking to help those in Pinellas County impacted by a radar-confirmed tornado that hit Wednesday evening.
To help those in need, the organization is opening two sites for families to collect food. No ID screening is required, but social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed.
- Tropicana Field: 16th Street, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
- Northwest Presbyterian Church: 6330 54th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Both sites are open 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Honoring frontline heroes
Healthcare workers could receive recognition on football's biggest stage-- the Super Bowl.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the league is looking to discuss honoring healthcare workers for their "extraordinary service during the pandemic" in a letter to President and CEO, Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee, Rob Higgins.
The NFL will work out its plan to invite those fighting the virus on the front lines with public health officials to ensure it is approved and conducted in a safe and responsible way.
