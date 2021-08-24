What you need to know Aug. 24, 2021

Thanks for waking up On the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning, Tampa Bay! It's Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. As you start your day on the Brightside, here are a few things you need to know.

Pfizer vaccine gets full FDA approval. Now what?

The FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could spark two major impacts, experts say: more vaccine-hesitant people willing to get the shot and more companies and institutions implementing mandates to those not yet inoculated.

A recent poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows 31 percent of people hesitant to get the vaccine said they'd be more likely to get it once the vaccines get full approval.

Experts say education is key to understanding why mRNA vaccines are safe and not experimental.

Science shows mRNA vaccines don't inject patients with COVID. Instead, they teach the body to make a special spike protein that helps the immune system fight back if you do get sick with the virus.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, now marketed as Comirnaty, is FDA approved for people ages 16 and older. Children ages 12 and older can still get the shot under the vaccine's emergency use authorization from the FDA.

Rising COVID-19 cases affecting local law enforcement

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Florida, some Tampa Bay-area law enforcement agencies are feeling the effects.

In Sarasota County, at least 94 sheriff's office employees are out of work due to COVID-19 symptoms. Sixty people have tested positive for the virus so far.

The sheriff's office is encouraging anybody with a fever, cough, loss of taste or other symptoms to stay home. And, deputies are being told to mask up in the courthouse.

A spokesperson says the agency is not tracking the number of employees vaccinated.

In nearby Manatee County, the county jail remains under partial lockdown over rising COVID-19 cases among both inmates and staff there.

A little more than 100 inmates are being quarantined after testing positive. And, more than 30 staff across the Manatee County Sheriff's Office have tested positive and are out sick. Like in Sarasota, most people are asymptomatic. However, two inmates are hospitalized.

To mask or not to mask? It will likely remain optional for Pinellas County students

Two days before the first day of school, the Pinellas County School Board opted to keep face masks optional for students and staff.

Two weeks later, School Board Chairperson Carol Cook doesn't expect anything to change.

Cook said Tuesday's meeting is a regular board meeting and the topic of masks on campus is not on the agenda.

If a board member decides to bring up the topic, the entire board will vote on whether to schedule a special meeting to further discuss the current face mask policy.