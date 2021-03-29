What you need to know for Monday, March 29, 2021

Happy Monday Tampa Bay!

Getting more Floridians vaccinated 💉

Starting today, more people in Florida will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The age eligibility was lowered to 40.

Then in one week, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the age eligibility will drop again to all adults 18 and older.

That puts Florida about a month ahead of the Biden Administration's goal of opening the vaccine eligibility to all adults in the U.S. by May 1-- something Gov. DeSantis had been promising.

What to expect for opening statements in the Chauvin trial today

After two and a half weeks of jury selection, the Derek Chauvin trial will move into opening statements this morning.

The former Minneapolis police officer is charged with murder and manslaughter for the death of George Floyd.

Judge Cahill has said he expects the trial to last anywhere from two to four weeks, at least.

The great toilet paper shortage of 2020 is threatening an encore. 💩

Brazilian company Suzano SA, the world's largest producer of wood pulp, warns of supply issues in the weeks ahead because of the giant cargo container ship blocking traffic in Egypt's Suez Canal -- a critical global trade route, Bloomberg reports. (Wood pulp is the raw material used for various paper products, including toilet tissue.)