What you need to know for Monday, Jan. 11, 2021

COVID-19 varients in Florida 😷

There are two known COVID-19 variants spreading in the United States, including here in Florida, right now.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Florida has nearly half of the known cases in the U.S. of a mutated and likely more contagious variant of the coronavirus.

While doctors believe the variant is more contagious, vaccines still offer protection.

Third time's a charm? 🏈

It's official! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the New Orleans Saints at 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the NFL's Divisional round.

The Bucs will play on the road, making their way to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Sunday's game will mark the first meeting of the two teams in the postseason.

The Buccaneers will be looking for redemption in the divisional round as New Orleans handed the team two of their five losses this season.





A change in plans 🏒

The Tampa Bay Lightning will open the season without fans in the stands because of increasing COVID-19 cases.

Its parent company, Vinik Sports Group, said Saturday in a news release that Amalie Arena will be closed to fans through at least Feb. 5.