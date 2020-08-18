What you need to know for Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with us.

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay! It's Tuesday.

It's Tuesday.

It's time to head to the polls

Today is the Florida primary election.

For people who aren't going to the polls today, it's important to note that vote-by-mail ballots must be returned and received no later than 7 p.m. local time in order to be counted.

For those who are heading out to vote in person, the polls will close at 7 p.m., but voters waiting in line are supposed to have the opportunity to cast their ballots, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

You can find a complete guide to the Florida primary right here.

Safety first!

If you're heading out to the polls in person today, precautions at polling locations are in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Hillsborough County, poll workers will have their temperature taken before they get their day started. They'll also wear masks throughout their entire shift. Equipment will be frequently wiped down.

Hand sanitizer will be readily available and voters will get their own stylus pen to use to vote and then keep.

Ready for liftoff

SpaceX, no stranger to history-making moments, is set to make a couple more Tuesday morning in Florida.

Weather conditions are currently 80-percent "GO" for launch, according to the latest information from the 45th Space Wing at Patrick Air Force Base. The launch is tentatively set for 10:31 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The launch is a Starlink mission using a Falcon 9 rocket carrying another 58 broadband internet satellites. The mission also includes three of Planet's SkySats.

The first stage booster of this Falcon 9 previously flew on five other missions for SpaceX, including three other Starlink launches. Tuesday's launch is set to make history for the company as the first time a first stage is reused for the sixth time.