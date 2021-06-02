What you need to know for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

Doctors treating more viruses in children as COVID restrictions ease

We usually associate the winter months with flu and cold season, with a lot of people sniffling and coughing around us. This past year, common viruses weren't spread as easily because of safety precautions taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to doctors.

Children are especially susceptible vectors for viruses like RSV or parainfluenza, especially when they're in close quarters at daycare or in school. Many children spent time learning virtually, meaning the viruses didn't spread as wildly as they have in the past.

Pediatric pulmonologist at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital, Dr. John Prpich, says his office was quiet through what would have been their busy season in the period between November and January. He's starting to see all those cases in his office now.

He suspects that increased vaccination rates in adults combined with eased COVID-19 restrictions like the elimination of mask mandates have led to more mass gatherings. Top it off with complacency for disinfection and hand-washing and close-quarter gatherings become a great environment for virus transmission. 😷

Who says lightning never strikes twice in the same place? ⚡⚡

We're talking about the Tampa Bay Lightning of course!

The Bolts beat the Carolina Hurricanes again Tuesday for Game 2 Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Lightning won the first two games on the road to open their first-round series at Florida.

Now the reigning Stanley Cup champions are up 2-0 on the Central Division champions entering Game 3 at Tampa Bay.

Game 3 is set for 8 p.m. Thursday. You can find the entire series schedule here.

Bend don't break.



Lightning win 2-1 heading back home.



Bolts are 7-0 all-time when leading 2-0 in a series.



Hurricanes outshoot Lightning 32-15...doesn't matter.



Testing the waters 🚢

Disney Cruise Line will soon begin testing its COVID safety protocols after getting the green light from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC gave the OK for the company to do a simulated cruise from Port Canaveral, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The test cruise, which will involve volunteer passengers, is reportedly expected to sail from June 29-July 1. It will be aboard the Disney Dream.