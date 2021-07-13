What you need to know for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay! What a week — and it's only Tuesday.

The party's over 🥳

That's a wrap! The Tampa Bay Lightning's 2021 victory boat parade following the team's second consecutive Stanley Cup championship was definitely one for the books.

There was plenty of Cup-hoisting, beer-chugging and celebrating to go around. Thankfully no one attempted what would have been a heart-stopping Stanley Cup toss.

A big celebration had been planned at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park but was, sadly, canceled because of the weather. City leaders say there are no plans to reschedule.

What do you say "Champa Bay?" Same time next year?

It could be worse...

While the Stanley Cup didn't go for a swim during the Tampa Bay Lightning boat parade, it did sustain some apparent upper-body injury, the team confirmed. 🏆

You can breathe a little sigh of relief though.

The damaged Cup actually isn't the original — its home is inside Lord Stanley's Vault at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto — and this isn't its first ding. The Lightning have what's known as the "Presentation Cup," and it's been bumped around through the years.

Tips for buying a home 🏡

Right now, the Tampa Bay area is in the heart of a hot housing market, meaning if you want to sell, you should be able to do it quickly and for a good price.

That also means if you want to buy a home, you'll be up against a ton of competition. Homes are flying off the market.

We get it, it can be really frustrating if you feel like you can't get a win.