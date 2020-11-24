What you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with us!

How many people are moving to Florida??🏘️

The short answer: A lot.

Florida's Office of Economic and Demographic Research reports 387,479 people moved to the Sunshine State between April 1, 2019, and April 1, 2020.

While that is great for Florida, officials expect that to drop this next year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The state expects an increase of just 1.38 percent this year, compared to 1.93 percent last year.

Over the next five years, the state expects to add an average of 303,264 per year. That equals 831 new Floridians every day.

Celebrate a safe Thanksgiving 😷

The coronavirus pandemic is causing millions of Americans to forgo their Thanksgiving traditions and resort to much more intimate gatherings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the safest way to enjoy Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with.

If you're thinking about having guests get tested prior to your Thanksgiving gathering, doctors warn that testing alone does not guarantee you won't transmit or catch the virus at the function.

Plus, one of the benefits of celebrating in Florida is the nice weather which provides a safer outdoor alternative if you're socializing with others.

Who is 'Jeopardy's!' greatest of all time for $500, please!

"Jeopardy!" announced Monday it will resume production of the game show next week with a series of interim guest hosts, starting with its “Greatest of All Time” champion: Ken Jennings.

The final episode already filmed with Alex Trebek will air in early January.

The show will air what it says is 10 of Trebek's best episodes the weeks of Dec. 21 and Dec. 28.