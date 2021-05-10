What you need to know for Monday, May 10, 2021

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

Masks after the pandemic? 😷

The nation's top infectious disease expert said Sunday he predicts face masks may become seasonal when respiratory illnesses are more prevalent.

In an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press," White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said he thinks people have gotten used to wearing face coverings.

"We’ve had practically a non-existent flu season this year merely because people were doing the kinds of public health things that were directed predominately against Covid-19,” Fauci said.

Current guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people can exercise and hold small gatherings outdoors without a mask. Although, the agency still recommends fully vaccinated individuals wear a mask when in crowded areas.

Checking in on your student

While many students went back to school earlier in 2021, some have been learning remotely for more than a year now.

With most counties here in the Tampa Bay area heading back into the classroom this fall, now may be the last time parents have to really watch how their children learn. 📚

Since the pandemic began, the nonprofit Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder has seen a 62-percent increase in calls to their helpline regarding ADHD.

ADHD, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, is defined as a disorder marked by an ongoing pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with functioning or development by the National Institute of Mental Health.

If you think your student may be one of the nine percent of children in the U.S. affected by ADHD, here are some things you should look for according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Masks, Zoom and more

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, an important time to recognize the history and achievements of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.

This past year has been tough for the Asian community, with a rise in violent crimes and harassment against Asians attributed to COVID-19. Harmful rhetoric blamed Asians for bringing the virus to the United States and spreading it, but inventions and innovations from the Asian community have helped people through the pandemic as they've donned masks, loaded up on cleaning supplies and started working and learning from home.