What you need to know for Friday, March 26, 2021

Happy Friday Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay! Guess what-- we made it to Friday!

Mark your calendars 📅

Have you heard?? Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced his plan to expand the COVID-19 vaccination age.

First, starting on Monday, March 29, people 40 and older will be eligible to get the shot. Then, one week later on April 5, the age will be lowered to all adults 18 and older.

This sets Florida ahead of the Biden Administration's plan of making the vaccine available to all Americans before May 1, a goal Gov. Ron DeSantis has been looking to beat in recent weeks. 💉

However, some doctors in Florida warned against following other states’ leads too soon, as more than 1 million people in our most vulnerable age groups have still not been vaccinated.

You can find out where to get a COVID-19 vaccine here.

Breaking barriers 👏

March is Women's History Month. It's a chance to remind us of all the accomplishments of women throughout the years, from culture to society, politics and even the workforce. At a rapid pace, women have been blazing trails in jobs that are historically held by men.

Construction is no different.

When you think of someone working on a construction site, it's easy to picture the stereotype: a man, covered in dirt or dust working in the hot sun. Well, Lina Castro shatters that image. She's a project manager and coordinates everything from breaking ground to the finished product

She says she never imagined herself in boots and a hard hat, but she was presented with an opportunity to help out around the office, got familiar with the industry, took it and ran with it.

Lina is hoping to inspire other women to follow their dreams and crush their goals, no matter what career they choose! https://t.co/Tb3AKqruJJ — Jenny Dean (@JennyWTSP) March 26, 2021

More heat for the weekend 😎

Yesterday clocked in as the warmest day of the year so far and today will be right back up there with temperatures well above normal.

There will be some areas of patchy fog this morning with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine again today as temperatures make their way into the upper 80s. Inland areas will see temperatures return to the low 90s.