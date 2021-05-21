What you need to know for Friday, May 21, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay!

Booster shots already? 💉

Pfizer and Moderna both say that a COVID-19 booster shot could be needed as early as this fall. But the news doesn't come as a surprise to scientists.

"Most scientists pretty much figured that the immunity was going to go away. The reason being is because it happens with natural infections. So, somebody gets a coronavirus infection, a year later, they can get infected again because their antibodies are gone. And we've seen that. We've seen people with this coronavirus, get it more than once," said Dr. Jill Roberts, an expert in molecular epidemiology and emerging diseases at USF College of Public Health.

Research is still going into those booster shots, and even more might be needed for Johnson & Johnson's because of the way their vaccine was developed.

If the booster shot is needed, the White House is promising that they will also be free for Americans.

Dropped by your homeowners insurance?

You're not alone.

Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute says the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation just approved three insurers in Florida to drop 50,000 more homeowners policies.

That is pretty bad timing considering the start of hurricane season is June 1.

We talked to insurance experts to get tips on what you should do if you were one of the people dropped.

Your weekend roundup!

The weekend is here! Can you believe it? Memorial Day is just around the corner, but we’ve got one more week to get you there.

