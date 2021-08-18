What you need to know Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning, Tampa Bay! It's Wednesday — we've made it halfway through the work week! Here are a few things you need to know as you start your day on the Brightside.

COVID vaccine booster shot: What do you need to know?

This week the Biden administration is expected to recommend a booster shot for most Americans eight months after they’ve been vaccinated.

Dr. Teng says studies have shown the vaccines are extremely effective at reducing severe COVID-19 symptoms or death. But data is limited, he says, on what degree of antibody protection is lost beyond eight months.

Public health workers say there is no shortage of vaccine, so anyone who wants a third shot can get one.

So far, the booster recommendation is likely to include those who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Experts are still working on a schedule for those who got the J&J shot.

Public health workers are also looking into whether the vaccines could be interchangeable when it comes to getting a booster dose. So far, they’re recommending people stick with the same vaccine they received originally.

Tampa Bay Afghan community waiting to help refugees

The lucky ones found a way out as hundreds of Afghans rushed to get onto U.S. military planes to escape their country.

As the U.S. vows to help Afghan refugees and keep them safe, Tampa could be their home.

At least 2,000 men and women were supposed to be transported to the Islamic Society of Tampa Bay, but are stuck in Afghanistan.

Helping kids cope with social anxiety

Kids across Tampa Bay are back in school, but returning to more normal social activities is a struggle for some families, amid concerns during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Jennifer Katzenstein, director of Psychology & Neuropsychology at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital gives us three things to help ease that social anxiety.

If children are experiencing mask bullying, whether they're wearing a mask or not, Dr. Katzenstein tells parents to combat it by setting aside daily time where they’re actively chatting with their children.