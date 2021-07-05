What you need to know for Monday, July 5, 2021

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay!

Tracking Tropical Storm Elsa 🌀

Elsa continues to hold onto tropical storm strength as it heads toward Cuba.

Beyond that, impacts to Florida are looking increasingly likely: A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of the Florida Keys and parts of Southwest Florida. A tropical storm watch and storm surge watch are now in effect for parts of the west coast of Florida, including Tampa Bay.

Weakening is anticipated today when Elsa is expected to interact with Cuba.

Sometime Monday, Elsa will begin to enter the Florida Straits. We are expecting some impact here starting Tuesday and lasting into Wednesday.

It's also forecast the storm will maintain tropical storm strength in open water.

> STAY INFORMED: If you have a Smart TV, add our Roku or Fire TV apps to stream our hurricane live tracker. Then, download our free 10 Tampa Bay mobile app to get urgent alerts sent directly to your phone to keep your family safe.

One win away 🙌

That's how close the Tampa Bay Lightning are to bringing home the Stanley Cup.

The Bolts lead the series against the Montreal Canadiens 3-0.

A sweep for the Lightning would be their third ever in the postseason.

Regardless of a sweep or not, if the Lightning do win it all, they'd become just the fourth team in the last 31 years to repeat as champions.

Game 4 will also be in Montreal and puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Monday.

The laws every Florida condo owner needs to know

With all eyes on the catastrophic building collapse in Surfside, Florida, condo owners, associations, and property management groups are taking another look at the safety of their own buildings.

We talked to a board-certified construction lawyer to find out the key considerations every condo owner and board owner should understand.

There are many statutes and regulations surrounding condominium ownership in the state of Florida. Often, you're at the mercy of your association.

You can read more about what you need to know here.