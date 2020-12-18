What you need to know for Friday, Dec. 18, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay! It's Friday, the end of another week!

Let's get your day started with what you need to know about.

'This isn't going to stop us from living our dream'

In Pinellas Park, dozens of businesses ravaged by Wednesday’s 300-yard wide, EF-2 tornado are scrambling to restore what they've lost. For some, that was everything.

Those in the industrial area along Endeavour Way are desperately trying to clean their way out of the destruction and into a path of restoration.

Still, despite the ongoing coronavirus and the tornado, some business owners are staying hopeful as they look to rebuild.

'This isn't supposed to happen'

After an EF-1 tornado ripped through Lakeland Wednesday, some are left hurting during what is meant to be a joyful season, but neighbors are working to clear a pathway toward healing- offering help wherever they can.

The Red Cross of Central Florida checked in on families in the neighborhood. Some without power left knowing it would be a cold night Thursday. Others consider themselves lucky to have a roof over their head.

Polk County Emergency Management surveyed the damage throughout the day. As of right now, three houses were left with heavy damage. Director Paul Womble says they should have a full picture of what happened by Friday.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution latest

Our area's most vulnerable citizens are now getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but there are now concerns about future doses of the Pfizer vaccine making it to Florida.

Initially, Florida was prepared to receive 200,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week, and an additional 250,000 the week after.

Now, it is unclear how many more doses the state will receive before the new year.

During a press conference Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis gave an update on his latest communication with Pfizer.

"Then [Pfizer] said you may you have none necessarily, we have production issues, we don't know," DeSantis said.

He went on to explain that there may in fact be some additional Pfizer doses headed to the state next week.