What you need to know for Thursday, May 6, 2021

Buying a home in a seller's market?

Right now, the Tampa Bay area is in the heart of a hot housing market, meaning if you want to sell, you should be able to do it quickly and for a good price. But if you want to buy a home, you'll be up against a ton of competition. 🏠

We talked to a home trends expert with Zillow so we could get you some tips on buying.

Get pre-approved for a home loan -- it requires a more extensive financial check and lets sellers know you're ready to go.

Become tech-savvy -- "You want to use real estate technology to give yourself a speed advantage so virtual 3-D home tours and digital floor plans can give you a really immersive experience of the home from the comfort of your living room. And that's going to help you whittle down your options a lot faster."

Make your best offer first -- especially if there are multiple offers.

Use an experienced realtor -- who has dealt with competitive situations.

Don't delay! If you want or need to buy a home, follow those tips and do it now. The historically low-interest rates may not last much longer and prices are only going up!

Getting back into the swing of things 💪

Doctor David Perloff knows the ins and outs of cardiovascular health. He's the president of the Florida Chapter of the American College of Cardiology, and an avid exerciser himself--even serving on the board for Orangetheory Fitness.

He had to take a time out from those workouts when he tested positive for COVID-19. Perloff says, for him, the symptoms were rough.

Even post-recovery, he said he knew he couldn’t get right back into his workout routine. According to the CDC, Perloff explains, “currently for the recreational athlete, they recommend you are symptom-free for about two weeks after your infection."

Then, start slow and build your way back into a normal fitness schedule. Perloff says people should wait at least 10 days out from a positive test to get back to exercising, seven days out from any symptoms whatsoever, and start at about 50 percent of what your fitness level was before the virus.

You can slowly increase your activity week to week. The important reason being, Perloff knows COVID-19 can have an impact on your cardiovascular system, that can lead to serious complications

Congrats, grad! 🎓🥳

Saefallah Mohamed is the youngest graduate in the University of South Florida's spring 2021 class.

The 17-year-old is the third person in his family to take this title. His brother Ahmed was the youngest graduate in 2016, and his brother Adam claimed that spot in 2020.

Saefallah earned bachelor's degrees in both biomedical sciences and public health only three years after first enrolling at USF, according to the school.