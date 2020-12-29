What you need to know for Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Happy Tuesday!

Make your donation dollars count in your community 💲

As we head into the last few days of the year, many people will decide to make a charitable donation. As a matter of fact, 10 percent of donations are made in the last three days of the year.

Plus, giving before the end of the year can help reduce your taxes as well.

If you're looking for a local nonprofit to help, the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay's website is a great place to start. You can find a list of local nonprofits and their specific needs.

Ready for the $600 second stimulus check? Here's the potential timeline

President Donald Trump has signed a $2 trillion-plus COVID-19 and annual federal spending package Sunday providing relief for millions of Americans amid the pandemic.

The package provides $600 direct payments to individuals making up to $75,000 per year; $1,200 for couples making up to $150,000 per year — with payments phased out for higher incomes — and $600 additional payments per dependent child.

The relief bill says that the Treasury Department has until Jan. 15 to get out the $600 payments, according to The Washington Post and CNET.

If the payments can't be direct-deposited or mailed by then, Americans will have to wait to receive their money when they file a 2020 tax return in 2021.

Scary situation!

It's something a lot of people have nightmares about when they are crossing the many bridges that connect the Tampa Bay area: going over a barrier and into the water.

That almost happened to one SUV.

It was left dangling across a barrier over water following a crash Monday evening on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.