What you need to know for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay! We made it through Monday.

Hurricane season starts today 🌀

It's here: the official start to the Atlantic hurricane season.

While meteorologists aren't forecasting this year to be as active as 2020, they are still predicting an above-average number of storms.

Don't worry, we've got you covered.

10 Tampa Bay is your Hurricane Headquarters. From getting your hurricane kit together to finding your closest evacuation route, 10 Tampa Bay has it all.

You can also download the free 10 Tampa Bay app to get alerts sent straight to your phone if a storm is heading this way.

Kicking off Pride Month

St. Petersburg is ringing in Pride month with a flag-raising ceremony at city hall today.

Mayor Rick Kriseman will be hoisting the city's Pride flag at 11 a.m., signifying the beginning of four themed weeks celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community. According to the city, each weekend, thousands will gather for signature events with a twist.

The city says the goal of this year's Pride month is to give the area's LGBTQIA+ community the chance to socialize, educate and celebrate with one another while ensuring the wellness of everyone during the pandemic.

Tampa held its first Pride Parade since the start of the pandemic in May.

All month long, 10 Tampa Bay will be sharing stories from the area's LGBTQIA+ community and taking a deeper dive into its history.

Changes to unemployment in Florida

As thousands continue filing for unemployment in Florida, two programs that have helped people get benefits during the pandemic end this week.

The two major changes to Florida's unemployment could affect anyone who's still applying for benefits.

The State's Work Search waiver expired on Saturday and Gov. DeSantis will pull Florida out of the federal unemployment benefits program this week.