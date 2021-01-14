What you need to know Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay and happy Thursday!

Let's take a look at the top stories of the day.

Impeachment latest -- what's next?

President Donald Trump has been impeached by the House days before leaving office, becoming the first American president to be impeached twice.

Democrats and 10 Republicans voted to impeach Trump on one charge: incitement of insurrection.

Outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the Senate will not begin a trial until next Tuesday, at the very earliest, which is the day before Democrat Joe Biden is sworn in as president. It's unclear, for now, exactly how that trial will proceed and if any Senate Republicans will vote to convict Trump.

Even though the trial won't happen until Trump is already out of office, it could still have the effect of preventing Trump from running for president again.

Inauguration Day plans so far

As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris prepare to be sworn in as president and vice president, here are the details for next week's key events and ceremonies.

As Biden and Harris prepare for the big moment, just days away, this year's inauguration will look different than the past due to the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New year, new career

According to the Department of Labor, about 650,000 Floridians are still looking for work.

But there are opportunities out there for new, sustainable careers. Careers in information technology, health care, public safety and manufacturing.

St. Petersburg College is starting its new semester this week and depending on what track you want to take, you could be ready to start a new job by March.