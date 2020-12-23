What you need to know for Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020

Let's take a look at the stories you need to know about today

Not so fast

President Donald Trump late Tuesday threatened to torpedo Congress’ massive COVID-19 relief package.

But why?

In a video he tweeted out Tuesday night, he called on lawmakers to increase direct payments for most Americans from $600 to $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for couples.

Railing against a range of provisions in the bill, including for foreign aid, he told lawmakers to "get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill.”

Trump did not specifically vow to veto the bill, and there may be enough support for legislation in Congress to override him if he does. 🖋️

COVID-19 testing and the holidays 😷

If you're planning on getting a COVID-19 test at some point this holiday season, you will want to make sure you check the site's holiday hours first.

Many COVID-19 testing sites in the Tampa Bay area are adjusting their hours for the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

We put together a list of schedules here.

Feel the sunshine! ☀️

A Seminole family is doing their part to make sure local kids in need have a happy holiday.

The Roberts family has put together 150 'Sunshine Boxes' that are filled with things like arts and crafts supplies, coloring books, and crayons. They've been putting the word out on the Pinellas County Spreading Kindness Facebook page that they have boxes available to give away.

This act of kindness started as a distraction from all of the hurt 2020 had brought on the Roberts family. The Roberts family has had to endure the loss of an aunt and a grandfather to COVID-19. Then, six weeks later Patricia Roberts's father passed away.

Her daughter also had to have major ear surgery because of hearing loss.

