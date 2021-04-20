What you need to know for Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Good morning and thank you for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

What are the possible outcomes in the Derek Chauvin trial?

In the official instructions presented to the Derek Chauvin trial jury before they go into deliberations, the defense and the prosecution have both suggested a closing line of: "We will await your verdict."

Chauvin is facing three charges: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The jury will be instructed to consider each charge and verdict separately. So, Chauvin could be found guilty of one charge but be acquitted of the others. He could, of course, also be found guilty or acquitted of all three.

The jury adjourned for the night Monday and will resume deliberations this morning.

You may want to give your ears a break

Many of us wear earbuds or headphones for so much of our day, especially working from home. 🎧

But, all of that use could have a negative impact on our hearing.

It's estimated that 38 million Americans have some degree of hearing loss, yet only a small percentage will actually use a hearing aid.

"Using a headphone or earbuds or AirPods for prolonged periods of time at high decibel levels is where the danger lies," said Kate Carr, the Hearing Industries' Association President.

One way to stay ahead of possible hearing loss is getting it checked every three to five years, doctors say.

Keep the umbrella around! ☂️

After a relatively calm night, showers and storms will begin to develop and push ashore around sunrise.

Widespread showers and storms will bring multiple rounds of rain today with the possibility of some embedded storms becoming a little strong to severe.

Otherwise, conditions will remain mostly cloudy today as temperatures peak in the middle 70s. The storms will begin to taper off tonight, but a few showers will remain possible overnight.