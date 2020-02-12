What you need to know for Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with us.

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning and thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside! Happy hump-day.

Let's get started with today's top stories.

Hoping for help 💵

While talks about a second round of stimulus aid stall in Congress, Florida workers say they hope the help comes soon.

The pandemic has hit Florida workers hard. From mid-March to the close of business Monday, the state's Department of Economic Opportunity paid out nearly $18.9 billion to more than two million unemployed Floridians.

Stimulus talks between the U.S. House and Senate are at a standstill. A bipartisan plan that would have provided billions of dollars in aid to small businesses, money for state and local governments has no broad support.

Critical aid will run out on Dec. 21 if another aid package isn't passed.

Which states have certified election results 🗳️

States have begun certifying their results from the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election in the run-up to the Electoral College meeting on Dec. 14.

Normally certification of election results does not involve much fanfare. This election, voters, and of course, campaigns are paying attention.

You can find what states have certified and what states we are still waiting on here.

Grab your jacket! 🥶

A blast of cold air will greet you when you step out the door this morning.

Temperatures are the coldest so far this season and some are near the coldest this year.

Mostly sunny skies will be quick to warm temperatures out of the 30s and 40s this morning, but after starting so cold, highs will only peek into the low-middle 60s this afternoon.

It’ll also remain a little breezy today with a north-northeasterly wind from 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times. Tonight will still be a little cool with lows in the mid-upper 40s.