What you need to know for Monday, March 22, 2021

Vaccine age expansion 💉

Starting today, more people in Florida will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The eligibility age has lowered to 50.

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the drop in age requirement just one week after the state lowered the age from 65 to 60 and older.

Last week, the governor also said that if the vaccine rollout to people age 50 and up goes well, the next move will be to make the vaccine available to everyone who wants it.

A visit from the VP ✈️

Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to the Sunshine State today.

The trip is part of Vice President Harris and President Joe Biden's ongoing "Help is Here" tour, a cross-country effort highlighting the benefits of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan.

The vice president is expected to visit a Jacksonville vaccination center Monday afternoon. Later, she will participate in a listening session with Florida leaders at Feeding Northeast Florida.

The madness continues 🏀

There were no more perfect March Madness brackets as tracked by the NCAA following a slew of Friday upsets and a couple more big ones on Saturday. It took just 28 contests in the tournament for perfection to be eliminated.

During the 2019 tournament -- the last one to be played before the COVID-19 pandemic -- the NCAA said there was one perfect bracket that lasted into the Sweet 16. That was a span of 49 games.

The odds of filling out a perfect March Madness bracket is 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 (9.2 quintillion), according to the NCAA. That's if you are just guessing or flipping a coin, as many do.