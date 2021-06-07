What you need to know for Monday, June 7, 2021

Hello Tampa Bay!

How to take mental health leave from work

One of the top-ranked tennis players in the world, Naomi Osaka, made headlines when she withdrew from the French Open. She cited mental health concerns as her reason for leaving the tournament.

Osaka's decision has sparked conversations about taking mental health leave from work for many people. 10 Tampa Bay spoke with employment attorney Mitchell Feldman who has more than 20 years of experience in the field. He says there are some important things to consider before taking a leave of absence from your job.

He says the first step is seeking the care that you need. If your mental health care provider feels that a leave from work is necessary for your health, they can write a recommendation. From there, communicate with your employer to explore what options may be available to you.

Thinking about selling your car? 🚗

The coronavirus pandemic caused a lot of shortages, from cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and even soda cans. One that's been in the headlines more recently has been microchips.

Many factories shut down during the pandemic, causing the production of microchips to slow. Microchips are used in so many things your family might use every day, especially during the pandemic: laptops, cell phones, tablets and even your car. Newer cars rely on microchips to control everything from gas pedals to radio consoles.

Without those microchips, many automakers have had to dial back car production. That means there are fewer new cars on dealership lots.

The shortage of new cars means rental car prices are spiking and the cost of new cars is a lot more for the average buyer. That then leads to fewer people buying new cars and trading or selling their used ones, resulting in a shortage of used cars too. Used car prices are up 30 percent from just one year ago, meaning your car could be worth more today than it was last year.

It's a great time to sell your car if you're in a position to do so because you could make about $4,000 more than if you sold your car last year.

She's the GOAT for a reason

Simone Biles toned it down. A little anyway. And soared even higher.

The 24-year-old gymnastics superstar claimed her record seventh U.S. title Sunday night, delivering another stunning — and stunningly easy — performance that served little doubt the pressure surrounding her bid to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic championships in more than 50 years is only pushing her to even greater heights.

Shaking off a somewhat sloppy start Friday, at least by her impeccable standards, Biles put on a four-rotation showcase that highlighted why a GOAT emblem — a nod to her status as the Greatest Of All Time — has become a fixture on her competition leotard. 🐐