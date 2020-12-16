What you need to know for Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside this morning.

Strong storms possible today ⛈️

Clouds will be on the increase early this morning before showers and storms start to roll in from the northwest through midday.

Storms with the possibility of some stronger storms, especially along the coast, will be possible through this afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west.

Some of the storms will have the potential to produce damaging winds, localized flooding and even a brief waterspout or tornado.

Otherwise, temperatures will be in the mid-upper 70s this afternoon. Once the front moves through tonight cooler air will settle into the area for Thursday and Friday.

Boil water notice for parts of Hillsborough County

People who live in portions of northwest Hillsborough County are asked to boil their water after a work crew hit a water main Tuesday afternoon.

The boundary of those impacted includes an area west of Veterans Expressway to Ehrlich Road and west of Gunn Highway to Racetrack Road to the Pinellas County line, the county announced in a news release.

A contractor damaged a 24-inch water main line while performing work on the Citrus Park Roadway Project just after 4 p.m. near the Fawn Ridge Water Treatment Plant, officials said.

A precautionary boil water notice means water pressure in the lines dropped below a certain level, so there is the risk of contamination. Actual contamination is unlikely, the county says, but people still are asked to boil their water as a precaution.

Why isn't the COVID-19 vaccine available for kids? 💉

Healthcare workers and seniors in assisted living facilities are receiving the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine across the United States.

Law enforcement, first responders and other essential workers are next in line for vaccine distribution. Community-wide access to the vaccine won't be available until spring of 2021.

This priority list has many parents wondering, why aren't kids on the list yet?

Children are not approved to receive this first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine because they weren't included in the initial clinical trials. That's not unusual though.