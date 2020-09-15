What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with us.

It's busy in the tropics 🌀

We're tracking not one, not two, not three, but four organized systems in the Atlantic this morning. That includes two hurricanes.

And that's not all!

There are also three areas of disturbed weather with the potential for development we're keeping our eyes on.

Monday was a historic day in the tropics, tying the record for the 1971 Atlantic hurricane season for the most named storms in the Atlantic basin at one time. There were five named systems at one time.

What you need to know about federal unemployment in Florida 💲

There will be another $300 deposit going out, minus taxes, to eligible Floridians receiving unemployment benefits as part of the federal government's Lost Wages Assistance Program.

The Department of Economic Opportunity confirmed Monday the benefit should be sent out sometime this week, but it will be the last week of federal benefits provided.

The Lost Wages Assistance Program was created through an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in early August. The order made up to $44 billion in FEMA Disaster Relief funds available to pay unemployed Americans an additional $300 per week after the $600 a week federal payments expired in July.

Go Bolts! ⚡

The Tampa Bay Lightning continue the quest for the Stanley Cup, needing just one more win to move on to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Bolts will take on the New York Islanders tonight in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final. The Lightning leads the series 3-1. If they win tonight, they will face the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Final.