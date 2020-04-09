What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 4, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with us.

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay! We made it to Friday!

Let's take a look at some of the stories you'll want to know about heading into the weekend.

Here's how to have a safe, fun socially distant Labor Day 🧍------🧍

We've all heard the phrase, "(blank) will look a little different this year." That's certainly true for Labor Day, which is known for backyard barbecues and pool parties.

But, while COVID-19 safety guidelines will put some limits on those celebrations, the "unofficial end of summer" doesn't have to be a buzzkill.

If you want to throw a safe, socially distant Labor Day party with your family and friends, we have some ways to make your hangout stand out!

Road trip! 🚌

Renting or buying an RV during the pandemic is a great way to escape for a little while.

One Tampa Bay area family of five decided that's just what they were going to do, except instead of just taking a trip or two, they decided to live life on the road in their RV.

Jenn and Kyle Bethune, their three kids and four dogs call their remodeled 1983 silver eagle bus home and are traveling the US during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can follow their adventures on their website, Red, White and Bethune.

Want to take a full tour of the Bethune's RV home? You can find that here.

TGIF... but it's still HOT! 🌡️

Heat remains the story as we wrap up what has been an unusually hot start to September.

Temperatures will start in the upper 70s, but with mostly sunny skies the heat will be quick to return. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the entire area from noon until 6 p.m. High temperatures will be in the low-middle 90s, but with the humidity, it will feel more like 110 at times.

There will be a small chance for a few afternoon showers and storms, but most areas will likely stay mainly dry through the heat of the day.

The pattern will begin to shift through the weekend to bring in more normal temperatures. This will also bring a better chance for late-day showers and storms.