What you need to know for Monday, June 28, 2021

TAMPA, Fla. — Hello Tampa Bay! Happy Monday!

Bolts start planning second date with the Stanley Cup ⚡

Tonight is the night.

It's Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final and it's happening right here in the Tampa Bay area.

The Lightning will take on the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal is a hungry franchise looking for their first Championship since 1993. The Lightning are going for their third since 2004.

The puck drop is set for just after 8 p.m.

Remembering the dead and missing in Florida condo collapse 🙏🏼

Heartbreaking news continues to come after a 12-story beachfront condominium in South Florida collapsed last week.

So far, eight of the nine people confirmed dead have been identified. About 150 others remained missing Sunday as rescuers painstakingly searched through the rubble of the Champlain Towers South.

Help from near and far continues to pour into the beachside community, where rescue crews are working day and night to find those still unaccounted for in the condominium collapse.

Hundreds of families still are waiting for news about their loved ones. Right now, there are several organizations in Surfside helping them and those affected by the tragedy.

Tracking the tropics 🌀

The National Hurricane Center is busy tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic.

One of them, Invest 96-L, is about 500 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina and could move into those states in the next couple of days. Northeast Florida may also see some increased wind and rain chances.

Nearly 3,000 miles to the southeast of Invest 96-L is Invest 95-L.

Invest 95-L is currently about 700 miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The NHC says the disturbance is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.