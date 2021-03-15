What you need to know for Monday, March 15, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay! How about those Grammys last night?

Lowering the age 💉

Starting today, people who are 60 and older are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The age drop comes as Governor DeSantis pushes to make vaccines available to all adults in the Sunshine State before President Biden’s goal of May 1.

Being eligible doesn't mean you'll be able to get in your car and show up at vaccine sites, but it does mean you'll be able to make an appointment.

The modified minimum age requirement joins the list of other statewide eligibility criteria, including:

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Health care personnel with direct patient contact

People deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 (you'll need this form from your doctor and to visit a participating vaccine site)

K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older

Law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older

Firefighters 50 years of age and older

Where's my stimulus check? 💰

Some bank customers anticipating a $1,400 stimulus check over the weekend might have to wait a couple of more days.

While officials at the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said processing the latest round of stimulus payments has begun with the first batch going out this weekend, Chase and Wells Fargo said customers should see a deposit as soon as midweek.

People can check the “Get My Payment” tool on the IRS.gov website to track the status of their payment.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday after being postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah hosted the history-making show. The Grammys are drunk in love with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. Both singers made history at the 2021 show. Swift, 31, became the first woman to win the award for album of the year three times.