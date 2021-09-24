What you need to know Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

Thank you for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning, Tampa Bay. We made it to Friday and the end of another workweek. As you start your day on the Brightside, here are a few things you need to know.

Wanted in connection to fiancée's death

A warrant for Brian Laundrie's arrest has been issued in connection with his fiancée Gabby Petito's case.

The FBI's office in Denver announced Thursday that a federal grand jury in Wyoming charged Laundrie with "knowingly with intent to defraud" using a Capital One debit card in the amount of at least $1,000. It was used on or about Aug. 30 through Sept. 1.

"It is my understanding that the arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie is related to activities occurring after the death of Gabby Petito and not related to her actual demise," Laundrie's lawyer, Steven Bertolino, wrote in a statement to 10 Tampa Bay. "The FBI is focusing on locating Brian and when that occurs the specifics of the charges covered under the indictment will be addressed in the proper forum."

For almost a week, law enforcement has been searching for Laundrie in what police call the "vast and unforgiving" Carlton Reserve in Venice, Florida. Agencies have searched the swampland on foot, by air and underwater to no avail.

CDC endorses COVID booster shots

The CDC endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans.

CDC advisors said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents, and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems.

The extra dose would be given once they are at least six months past their last Pfizer shot.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky decided to make one recommendation that the panel had rejected.

The panel on Thursday voted against saying that people can get a booster if they are ages 18 to 64 years and are healthcare workers or have another job that puts them at increased risk of being exposed to the virus.

But Walensky disagreed and put that recommendation back in, noting that such a move aligns with an FDA booster authorization decision earlier this week.

Thursday's decision represented a dramatic scaling back of the Biden administration plan announced last month to dispense boosters to nearly everyone to shore up their protection. Late Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration, like the CDC panel, signed off on Pfizer boosters for a much narrower slice of the population than the White House envisioned.

David Bautista adopts neglected puppy from Tampa shelter

Welcome to your new home, Penny!

Marvel actor and former professional David Bautista proved he's a hero on and off-screen when he adopted a neglected dog from a shelter right here in Tampa Bay.

Penny was rescued by a good Samaritan who found her with a metal chain embedded and hanging from her neck eating garbage.

The 3-month-old puppy was rushed to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay to treat her wounds.

Bautista said he is offering a $5,000 reward for information on who neglected the puppy. And, HSTB is also offering $1,500 along with actor Mickey Rourke, who is offering $1,000.