What you need to know for Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020

All eyes on Georgia

The nation is watching Georgia as big election news came from the state overnight.

Democrat Raphael Warnock won one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs. He is the first Black senator in his state’s history. His win puts the Senate majority within the party's reach.

The focus now shifts to the second race between Republican David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff. The candidates were locked in a tight race Wednesday morning and it was too early to call a winner.

Under Georgia law, a trailing candidate may request a recount when the margin of an election is less than or equal to 0.5 percentage points.

You can find live election results and an interactive county-by-county map here.

Your 115th Epiphany Celebration guide

The 115th annual Epiphany celebration will happen in Tarpon Spring today. But, some major changes are coming to the event because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Up until this year, sometimes as many as 20,000 people head to Tarpon Springs to celebrate Epiphany. But, this year, the public is being asked to stay away and instead view the event streamed live on social media.

For Christians, especially Greek Orthodox Christians, Epiphany is a very important day, celebrating Jesus's baptism by John the Baptist.

Stimulus check troubles

If you're a customer with H&R Block or TurboTax, you may experience a delay in receiving your second stimulus check.

According to H&R Block, customers who have used the IRS Get My Payment tracking tool may see an account number their payment was issued to that is not theirs.

People that have their tax refund checks sent directly to their bank account automatically get their stimulus check from the government to that account number. However, H&R Block customers that used the Refund Transfer option in 2019 may have had their stimulus sent to that temporary account.

Following H&R Block's announcement of the issue Tuesday, TurboTax announced the same issue later in the day.