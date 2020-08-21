Here's what you need to know Friday, August 21, 2020

Good morning, thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay! We made it to Friday!

Let's get in the know this morning with stories you need to know about.

Eye on the tropics 👀

There are three systems, including two tropical depressions, the 10 Weather team is tracking in the Atlantic.

The one Tampa Bay should keep an eye on is Tropical Depression 13. It is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm later today. Then, it's expected to reach hurricane strength as it approaches Florida Monday.

Tropical Depression 13 isn't alone out there. We're also watching Tropical Depression 14, which right now is expected to become a tropical storm today, and it could be at or near hurricane strength when it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula late Saturday.

And last but not least, there is also a third area of disturbed weather with a medium chance of development at this time. It is located west of Guinea, Africa, and has a 50-percent chance of developing over the next five days.

Hurricane prep 🌀

It’s a decision most of us never want to have to make: Will you stay or go when a hurricane is heading your way?

As we head into peak hurricane season over the next month and a half, we want to make sure you're prepared for whatever Mother Nature has in store.

We put together things you should do before the storm hits, when it hits and after it hits.

You can find the full breakdown here.

What do the hurricane categories mean? 🤔

It's hurricane season and in Florida, that can mean a lot of tropics talk. You'll hear words like "tropical depression" "tropical storm" and different categories for hurricane-strength storms.

But, what exactly does it all mean?

We have a breakdown of all the different storm categories as explained by the National Hurricane Center here.