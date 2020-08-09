What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay! It's Tuesday.
Let's get the day started with the stories you need to know about.
Teachers tell all: What it's like to be back 🏫😷
By now, just about all Tampa Bay teachers are back in front of their students. The last few weeks have been different for every single one of them.
You're either stuck behind a screen or a mask.
10 Tampa Bay spoke to teachers from across the area to get some insights on what it's like to be back in class during the coronavirus pandemic. From wearing a mask all day and changing protocols, teachers across Tampa Bay opened up about their first few weeks back.
Hey, what about that second stimulus check?💸
The U.S. Senate is back in session today after its summer break!
So, what does that mean for negotiations on another round of stimulus checks? We hate to say it, but the prospects of lawmakers passing another pandemic stimulus bill don’t appear any more promising than before.
Despite both parties broadly supporting sending another round of $1,200 stimulus checks to eligible adults, the two sides cannot agree on specifics or a final cost of a relief package.
Presidential visit ✈️
President Donald Trump is planning to visit Florida today to talk about the environment.
The administration says the upcoming 2021 budget, which is not yet approved by Congress, proposes $250 million in annual funding to construct new infrastructure as part of the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Task Force.