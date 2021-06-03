What you need to know for Thursday, June 3, 2021

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

Leaving four-legged coworkers at home

As more and more people head back to the office after more than a year of working from home, it's definitely an adjustment. And not just for you, but also for your pets. It's good to know there are some things you can do to prepare your pet to suddenly have the house all to themselves! 🐾

Here are a few tips from the American Veterinary Medical Association that can help make the transition a little easier:

• Slowly introduce workday routines to ease animal's anxiety.

• Give your pet plenty of exercise; keep pets engaged.

• Recognize signs of stress.

• Speak with your veterinarian.

Molly Moose does not like it when my husband and I have to work at the same time away from home. She chewed up our bookshelf when we both had to be gone for 7-8 hours. What do you do when you have to leave your pets alone? https://t.co/VNHg9fKOft — Jenny Dean (@JennyWTSP) June 3, 2021

The Bolts are back in town ⚡

After hitting the road for the first two games of Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Lightning will be back at Amalie Arena Thursday for Game 3 against the Hurricanes.

And they're back with history on their side.

The Lightning are undefeated (7-0) when taking a 2-0 lead in a series.

Since 2010, in the 18 playoff series in which the Lightning won three games, they went on to lose just four of those series.

But, Carolina won’t go away easily.

Four of the teams’ last five match-ups have been decided by one goal.

Puck drops at 8 p.m.

Asking an expert

That's why every week we take questions from you to Dr. Michael Teng, Ph.D., a virologist at USF Health.

This week we talked to Dr. Teng about what the possibility of Moderna lowering its vaccine eligibility age could mean for a younger age group. 💉

He says one of the benefits is that we'll be able to move quickly to vaccinate our middle school and upper school high school type of children.