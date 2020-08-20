What you need to know for Thursday, August 20, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Thanks for waking up on Brightside with us.

Eyes on Tropical Depression 13 👀

The active hurricane season of 2020 continues on as we enter the peak over the next month and a half: Tropical Depression 13 formed late Wednesday evening.

While there is no immediate threat to Florida at this time, the 10 Tampa Bay weather team will monitor this depression closely. The National Hurricane Center has much of Florida, including the Tampa Bay area, in its forecast cone.

This means Florida is in the possible path of the storm's center, with a very strong tropical storm threatening the area late this weekend into Monday.

Survey says 📝

To stay or not to stay, that is only part of the question.

With hurricane season happening in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a majority of Floridians say they’re less likely to go to a shelter, split on whether to follow evacuation orders, but overall have a plan in place.

That information comes from an emergency preparedness survey done by the University of South Florida.

You can find a break down of the survey here.

Recall warning reaches classrooms ⚠️

There's a growing list of recalled hand sanitizers out there and teachers in Pinellas County say some of it made its way into their classrooms.

10 Investigates received an email from a Pinellas County teacher warning others at their school about an FDA recall for the hand sanitizer distributed from the district warehouse.

We reached out to Pinellas County Schools about this and they said they ordered about $65,000 worth of it.

The district is now in the process of picking up that sanitizer from schools.