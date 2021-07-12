What you need to know for Monday, July 12, 2021

Thank you for starting your day with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

TAMPA, Fla. — Happy Monday "Champa Bay"! That never gets old.

Your Lightning Stanley Cup victory boat parade guide

Whether you plan to watch the Bolts' victory parade in person or stream it, we have everything, (yes, everything), you need to know. So grab your championship gear and get ready to celebrate another Stanley Cup win.

🕚: Beginning around 10 a.m., players will be ushered onto boats at Davis Islands. The goal is to have the parade off and sailing by 11 a.m.

The boat parade will end around noon or 1 p.m. at Rick's on the River to make way for the community celebration at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park afterward.

📅: Monday, July 12, 2021

📍: The boat parade is set to start when players board their boats at Davis Islands and sail down the Hillsborough River toward Armature Works.

You can find a map of the parade route here.

📺: The Stanley Cup parade will be streamed live on 10 Tampa Bay's YouTube and Facebook and on our website.

10 Tampa Bay also has you covered when it comes to the forecast and finding a place to park.

Get to know Lord Stanley 🏆

The Stanley Cup is staying right here in Tampa. And, we'll get a chance to see it in person during the Lightning's Championship boat parade today.

But if you have your hopes up for another Tom Brady-style trophy toss across the river, it's not very likely.

That's because the trophy weighs in at a whopping 34.5 pounds, according to the NHL. That's five times the weight of the Lombardi.

(Just in case though, members of the Tampa Police Dive Team will be on standby should anything happen to the cup.)

For fun, we put together five other facts about the Stanley Cup you may not have known here.

Hour-by-hour look at the Lightning boat parade forecast

10 Tampa Bay Meteorogist Ric Kearby said it best: "The only lightning at the parade will be the Tampa Bay Lightning." ⚡

At this point, Tampa is not new to this, we're true to this, but the one thing that could stop the party is that pesky July downpour.

Though Florida does have its unpredictable weather moments, the rain expected on Monday doesn't arrive until afternoon and shouldn't put a damper on the early Stanley Cup festivities.

