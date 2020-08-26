What you need to know for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with us.

Where did the info go? 💻

Hundreds of coronavirus cases have been reported in Florida schools. That was according to documents released by the Florida Department of Health on Monday.

But a day later, that data was nowhere to be found.

10 investigates discovered the link to that data wasn't working early Tuesday morning and showed an error message when you went to the page so they reached out to the Florida Department of Health.

It turns out, those reports were published by accident.

You can find the email the Florida Department of Health sent 10 Investigates here.

Class is in session 📚

The first week of school for many Tampa Bay school districts has shown that change is never easy.

The struggle students have faced in the first couple of days of class have prompted parents to ask their school districts if they can make changes to the learning styles they originally picked.

We reached out to the four districts that started school this week about making changes to the learning format you have originally chosen. You can read what they had to say here.

Tracking the tropics 🌀

Hurricane Laura is forecast to reach Category 4 strength before making landfall sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday along the Texas/Louisiana coastline, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In addition to the destructive wind threat, "potentially catastrophic damage" from storm surge is also possible from about San Luis Pass, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Laura is forecast to bring a dangerous combination of storm surge, rain and wind to east Texas and west Louisiana coast.